FANGO Kids - Carnaval

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 10 Feb, 12:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€5.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
En esta edición de FANGO Kids celebramos el Carnaval de la mano de Siamiss DJs y Yamamemaru:

- Siamiss DJs (DJ set + show infantil): nos traen de nuevo su espectáculo familiar interactivo llamado ‘We can be superheroes!’. Rememoraremos grandes éxitos a l...

Todas las edades.
Siamiss Djs

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open12:00 pm

