IVW24: Dystopia + Luvcat + Not Sarah

Sebright Arms
Thu, 1 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dytopia live at Sebright for Independent Venue Week! With special guest Luvcat & Not Sarah

Formed in 2014, Dystopia are an all women of colour East London-based band that consists of Amna-Janine Beau-Elsayed (Lead vocals and Guitar), Ify Ekemezie (Bass an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outfit x Sweep
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dystopia, Luvcat

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

