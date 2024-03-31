Top track

Michael Cera Palin - If It Makes You Happy

Michael Cera Palin, Guppy, & Belted Sweater

Scribble
Sun, 31 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Michael Cera Palin are an emotive indie-punk trio with a cathartically catchy sound and an impassioned live show, forged through a near-decade of teeth-cutting in Atlanta’s DIY scene. MCP currently features Elliott Brabant, Jon Williams, and Chad Miller....

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Scribble.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Belted Sweater, Guppy, Michael Cera Palin

Venue

Scribble

5541 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

