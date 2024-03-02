DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Big Toe with special guest Three Ton

Elkton Music Hall
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Big Toe is High Energy Rock & Roll Mixed with Crazy Fun!!

Three Ton is a heavy rock trio from eastern Pennsylvania. The band boasts professional musicianship, massive sound, powerfully soulful vocals, and top notch songwriting. Combined with an energetic...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Big Toe

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Is this show seated or standing?

This show will have a mixture of seats and standing room

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.