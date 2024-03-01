Top track

Barbican Estate - Abandon

Barbican Estate + Human Resources

Two Palms
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About Barbican Estate

Don’t let the name fool you: the members of psych rock group Barbican Estate didn’t actually grow up there – the Tokyo act are just big fans of Brutalist architecture. References to titans of art and culture are common for them, and they’ve cited the Beat Read more

Event information

INFINITY FARM PRESENTS

BARBICAN ESTATE

HUMAN RESOURCES

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Infinity Farm.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Barbican Estate

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

