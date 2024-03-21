Top track

Raghd - Easy Go!

Raghd + Venus Anon

Folklore Hoxton
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Raghd

Raghd is rightfully being hailed as one of the most talented and exciting new artists from Sweden. She blends rap, electronic dance, and alternative rock into something completely its own. Carrying an unapologetic punk energy, while showcasing incre...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Amigas.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Raghd, Venus Anon

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

