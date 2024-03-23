Top track

Green Velvet & Patrick Topping - Voicemail

Green Velvet presents La La Land Miami

National Hotel
Sat, 23 Mar, 12:00 pm
DJMiami
About

Green Velvet returns to The National Hotel with his infamous LaLaLand pool party! You know this one will be one for the books and the lineup we've built for you is off the charts!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Seven Lines
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Green Velvet, Cajmere

Venue

National Hotel

1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

