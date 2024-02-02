DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wonk - the new monthly night from lau.ra comes to you this month in association with Good Company. The label will be releasing lau.ra's forthcoming single "The Danger" on 9th February. This is a very special event with lau.ra, Surya Sen, Brux and Sasha GiG...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.