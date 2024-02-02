DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wonk

The Social
Fri, 2 Feb, 8:00 pm
Wonk - the new monthly night from lau.ra comes to you this month in association with Good Company. The label will be releasing lau.ra's forthcoming single "The Danger" on 9th February. This is a very special event with lau.ra, Surya Sen, Brux and Sasha GiG...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Social.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gem Precious, BRUX, Surya Sen and 1 more

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open8:00 pm

