Top track

Régina Demina - Un daydream

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Release party • Regina Demina + Syyler + Vampi

Le Mazette
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Régina Demina - Un daydream
Got a code?

About

Actrice, chanteuse, autrice et plasticienne : son travail prend corps la nuit, ou à l’aube. Elle crée des contes contemporains qui glissent entre réel et virtuel, féerique et fantastique.

Cette artiste pluridisciplinaire travaille autour de la culture de...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Regina Demina

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.