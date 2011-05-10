Top track

Luna Ki - Septiembre

Luna Ki

PARAL·LEL 62
10 May - 11 May
GigsBarcelona
From €19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Luna Ki (1999) es una fuerza artística única en su especie. Su visión futurista lx ha convertido en lx artista multidisciplinar que es hoy, construyendo un sonido excepcional con el que ha conseguido romper moldes. Tras el lanzamiento de su hit Septiembre...

Organizado por Entrelineas Entertainment SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luna Ki

Venue

PARAL·LEL 62

Av. del Paral·lel, 62, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

