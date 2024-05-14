Top track

Native State

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kontravoid + Xeno & Oaklander

Petit Bain
Tue, 14 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Native State
Got a code?

About

KONTRAVOID (CAN, Artoffact records)

Kontravoid’s masked mystique has remained for over a decade. Ever since the release of his self-titled LP in 2012, the Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based Cameron Findlay

has perfected dark pop with his oeuvre that teeter...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain & Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kontravoid, Xeno & Oaklander

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.