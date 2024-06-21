DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Living The Meme,: Lost Island Society EP release

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$13.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Are you “ Living the Meme”? Minneapolis-based Ska-rockers, Lost Island Society are releasing their debut EP with Special Guests, Space Monkey Mafia and The Prizefighters, Expect big hooks, deep grooves and high energy horns making it for a VERY dance-able...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.
Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

