DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Linus and Lost Island Society present: THE DUAL RELEASE show
Are you "Living the Meme?" Minneapolis-based ska-rockers Lost Island Society are releasing their debut EP and celebrating alongside Linus, Minnesota pop punkers who are releasing their self-titl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.