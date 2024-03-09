DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Viola Yip + Aine Nakamura / Olivia Ting

The Lab
Sat, 9 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Liminal Lines is a live embodied electronic music performance by Viola Yip for her self-made wearable instrument and her body movements. It explores a choreography between sound and movements, beyond the traditional notions of techniques and executions. Th...

All ages
Presented by The Lab.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

