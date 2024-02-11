DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abundance Radar #18

El Pumarejo
Sun, 11 Feb, 5:30 pm
WorkshopBarcelona
€3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Abundance organitza una nova trobada mixta de productor_s d'electrònica de Barcelona i voltants. Es tracta d’una sessió d’escolta i presentació de projectes WIP (work in progress) amb el soundsystem d’El Pumarejo per tal de generar un entorn d’intercanvi d_...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Pumarejo.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

El Pumarejo

Av. del Carrilet, 187, Nau 4, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.