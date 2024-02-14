DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

(Səx)Toys' Stories-Game night San Valentino Roma

The Yellow Bar
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:30 pm
PartyRoma
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

What are you doing on Valentine's Day? ♥

To answer this question, we have organized a special event in collaboration with MySecretCase. To be enjoyed alone, as a couple, or even in a group. The recipe is as follows:

Ingredients:

🍆 No. 2 səx toys up for...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PIERRE SRL.

Lineup

Venue

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

