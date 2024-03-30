DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bootleg Blondie

CHALK
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£18.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Bootleg Blondie

Hailed as “the number one Debbie Harry and Blondie tribute band in the world”, this act is the only one of its kind to have performed with original Blondie members, drummer Clem Burke and vocalist Gary Valentine. They’ve drawn praise from Debbie Harry hers Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Established in 2001 this band is the only tribute to have performed with two original founder members of Blondie, legendary drummer Clem Burke and songwriter, bass player and author Gary Valentine.

BB had the honour to be thanked on Blondie's 11th album '...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bootleg Blondie

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.