Francis Mercier Presents: Deep Root Tribe MMW 2024

Toejam Backlot
Sat, 23 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $36.37

About Francis Mercier

Born in Haiti, Francis Mercier is a producer and label boss who has brought the distinctive sounds of his home country to the masses. He champions niche iterations of house music by merging Afro and melodic elements with soulful piano loops and vocals. His Read more

Event information

We are bringing "Deep Root Tribe" to MMW for a very special night of afro and tribal grooves that will be a must see show for any afrohouse fan during Music Week.

Coming from Haiti, Francis Mercier has brought sounds from all corners of the world into his...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Third Eye Hospitality & Diskonect
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Francis Mercier

Venue

Toejam Backlot

150 Northwest 21st Street, Miami, Florida 33127, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

