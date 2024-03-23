DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Born in Haiti, Francis Mercier is a producer and label boss who has brought the distinctive sounds of his home country to the masses. He champions niche iterations of house music by merging Afro and melodic elements with soulful piano loops and vocals. His
Read more
We are bringing "Deep Root Tribe" to MMW for a very special night of afro and tribal grooves that will be a must see show for any afrohouse fan during Music Week.
Coming from Haiti, Francis Mercier has brought sounds from all corners of the world into his...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.