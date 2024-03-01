DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YOU ARE RAVE!

Cieloterra
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

‼️YOU ARE RAVE‼️

- Tekno Mobil Squad

Miki Frame

Virus Voice

- Hazard Unitz

Bisturi

- Techsia

- High Speed Violence

- Visual Circus

Start h23, no warm up 🔥

Evento 18+

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio 23

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..

Lineup

High Speed Violence, Techsia

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.