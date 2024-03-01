DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
‼️YOU ARE RAVE‼️
- Tekno Mobil Squad
Miki Frame
Virus Voice
- Hazard Unitz
Bisturi
- Techsia
- High Speed Violence
- Visual Circus
Start h23, no warm up 🔥
Evento 18+
Cieloterra
Via di Portonaccio 23
