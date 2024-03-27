Top track

KOTA THE FRIEND

Cabaret Sauvage
Wed, 27 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€32.30

About

Jeune originaire de Brooklyn passionné par l'art, Kota The Friend fait ses débuts dans le monde de la musique en 2016 avec son premier EP, "Palm Tree Liquor", et sa série de vidéos de rap sous-titrées "Lyrics to GO", qui rassemble rapidement une fanbase fe...

AEG PRESENTS FRANCE PRESENTE
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kota the Friend

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

