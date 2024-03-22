DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Room 01
Quantic (DJ Set)
MNDSGN (DJ Set)
Alexander Nut
Lynda Dawn (DJ set)
Room 02: Ochi
Helena star B2B Aqwea
Mr. Redley B2B Tim Garcia
Isaac Carter B2B Kojey
Room 03: Overjoyed
El-B
Gilla B2B Russ Ryan
Saige
Ri Mistry
