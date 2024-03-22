DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Quantic, MNDSGN, Helena Star, Alexander Nut, El-B

fabric
Fri, 22 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £24.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Room 01

Quantic (DJ Set)

MNDSGN (DJ Set)

Alexander Nut

Lynda Dawn (DJ set)

Room 02: Ochi 

Helena star B2B Aqwea

Mr. Redley B2B Tim Garcia

Isaac Carter B2B Kojey

Room 03: Overjoyed

El-B

Gilla B2B Russ Ryan

Saige

Ri Mistry

This is an 19+ event
Presented by fabric.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

