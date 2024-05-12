DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Everyday People Los Angeles

The Beehive
Sun, 12 May, 4:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $32.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LAAAAAA!

We've been missing you - Summertime starts May 12th this year.

We're back at The Beehive.

Music by DJ mOma, Suga Shay, Kene O., Mode Nads & Rich Knight

Hosted by Gitoo, Maine, Shernita, Call Me Tight, & Friends

All sales are final .𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲...

This is an 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

1000 E 60th St, Los Angeles, CA 90001, USA
Doors open4:00 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

