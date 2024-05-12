DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LAAAAAA!
We've been missing you - Summertime starts May 12th this year.
We're back at The Beehive.
Music by DJ mOma, Suga Shay, Kene O., Mode Nads & Rich Knight
Hosted by Gitoo, Maine, Shernita, Call Me Tight, & Friends
All sales are final .𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.