DOWNSTAIRS: Dank Dykes Monthly Social

Purgatory
Thu, 22 Feb, 6:00 pm
SocialNew York
About

We're back for a special edition of Dank Dykes Monthly Social: BLAZING HEARTS! As always there will be 420 vending, bar access and plenty of opportunity to meet your new stoner bestie... or LOVER(S)! Colored name tags will provide dating identifiers for th...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

