Handson Family feat Vanessa Freeman X JZ:RF Series

BIKO
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Handson Family feat. Vanessa Freeman: tra i protagonisti della scena di South London da oltre vent’anni, portano avanti l’eredità della black music nella vibrante community legata alla club culture della zona.

Ci hanno conquistato con la loro energia trav...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Lineup

Handson Family, Vanessa Freeman

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

