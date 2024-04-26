DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us this April as we pay our respects to a pioneer of the Juke/Chicago Footwork music and dance movement, DJ Rashad, who tragically passed away 10 years ago.
We are delighted to have been able to bring together a selection of artists to help us celebr...
