DJ Rashad 10 Year Memorial Party with DJ Spinn + Special Guests

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 26 Apr, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us this April as we pay our respects to a pioneer of the Juke/Chicago Footwork music and dance movement, DJ Rashad, who tragically passed away 10 years ago.

We are delighted to have been able to bring together a selection of artists to help us celebr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

DJ Spinn

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

