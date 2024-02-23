DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Bizarre x Creature Palermo

I Candelai
Fri, 23 Feb, 11:55 pm
DJPalermo
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Creature Palermo, ad un mese dalla splendida notte di Bordello a Parigi, torna nuovamente ai Candelai con un altro party da spogliare lentamente e godere fino a l’ultimo disco.

Disco Bizarre con i suoi party settimanali al KIT KAT CLUB, istituzione edonis...

Questo è un evento 18+
Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Doors open11:55 pm

