DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Creature Palermo, ad un mese dalla splendida notte di Bordello a Parigi, torna nuovamente ai Candelai con un altro party da spogliare lentamente e godere fino a l’ultimo disco.
Disco Bizarre con i suoi party settimanali al KIT KAT CLUB, istituzione edonis...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.