DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wifisfuneral - Black Heart Revenge 2 Tour

El Club Detroit
Sun, 3 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready for an electrifying night of music at the WIFISFUNERAL 'BLACK HEART REVENGE 2 TOUR' with special guests

All ages
Presented by Psych Show LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wifisfuneral

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.