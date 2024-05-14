Top track

It's Gone

The Psychotic Monks

Hot Box
Tue, 14 May, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£14.30

About

After two fiery albums, Silence Slowly And Madly Shines in 2017 (Alter K) and Private Meaning First in 2019

(Vicious Circle / FatCat Records), the members of The Psychotic Monks have never ceased to impress us with their maturity and determination to offe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Lineup

The Psychotic Monks

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

