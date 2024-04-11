DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Corpus Diavolis + RüYYn

Le Molotov
Thu, 11 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CORPUS DIAVOLIS [Black Metal – FR]

Une approche cérémoniale du syncrétisme satanique dévoilant des chemins cachés vers l’illumination et la conscience spirituelle. La nudité du black metal, reflétée dans le miroir du Diable. Corpus Diavolis célèbre 15 a...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

RüYYn, Corpus Diavolis

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

