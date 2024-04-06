DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, April 6th 2024
Crush Fund + The Transposers + Cuni
10PM - $15 - All Ages
CRUSH FUND
New York,NY
https://crushfund.bandcamp.com/album/drama
THE TRANSPOSERS
Washington, DC
https://www.instagram.com/thetransposers
Cuni
Washington,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.