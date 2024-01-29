Top track

Chromeo - Personal Effects

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chromeo at Hark Records: Listening session + DJ Set (7pm)

Hark records
Mon, 29 Jan, 7:00 pm
DJParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chromeo - Personal Effects
Got a code?

About

Chromeo débarque chez Hark Records pour vous faire découvrir en avant-première leur nouveau projet Adult Contemporary, venant marquer leur 20 ans de carrière.

Rendez-vous ce lundi 29 janvier à 19h pour une session d’écoute exclusive en présence du duo******...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Hark records
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chromeo

Venue

Hark records

76 Rue Léon Frot, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.