DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La programmation du vendredi 16 février au Sub Pigalle
Ouverture des portes 21h
21h : Absolu (Pop Française)
insta @absolu_musique
Duo de pop saturnienne, Absolu est résolument pop et popu, chic et désuet, un mirage romantique prêt à être dévoilé. Cré...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.