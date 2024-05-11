DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Finale du tremplin Angers Likes Metal VIII
Venez soutenir votre groupe favoris au côté de Darken.
TA Darken + les 2 finalistes du tremplin Angers Likes Metal VIII
Formé à Laval (Mayenne) en 1987. Le groupe se fait connaître lors de leur premier concert...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.