DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Angers Likes Metal "Finale"

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 11 May, 6:30 pm
€13.50

About

Finale du tremplin Angers Likes Metal VIII

Venez soutenir votre groupe favoris au côté de Darken.

TA Darken + les 2 finalistes du tremplin Angers Likes Metal VIII

Formé à Laval (Mayenne) en 1987. Le groupe se fait connaître lors de leur premier concert...

Tout public
Présenté par Crom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Darken

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open6:30 pm

