DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Juke Box Friday Night

BARGIÙ CLUB
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:30 pm
PartyFirenze
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🕺💫 Get ready to travel through time with our Jukebox Night! From 80s classics to 90s hits and 2k jams, we've got your groove covered. Unleash your inner dancing queen (or king!).

You choose, you dance! Be the dj of the night or dedicate a song to someon...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.