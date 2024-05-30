Top track

The Bouncing Souls - Sing Along Forever

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Greg Attonito (The Bouncing Souls)

Gullivers
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Bouncing Souls - Sing Along Forever
Got a code?

About

Greg Attonito headlines Gullivers, Manchester

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Moving North.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gregory Attonito

Venue

Gullivers

109 Oldham St, Manchester M4 1LW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.