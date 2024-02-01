DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Select Sounds Socials w/ Tenzin

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Thu, 1 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Starting 2024 in the way we wish to continue, we start our new series ‘Select Sounds Socials’

A Thursday get together at our home from home @jaguarshoes . A little get together for friends new and old in the upstairs of the venue on the 1st Thursday of ev...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DreamBagsJaguarShoes.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.