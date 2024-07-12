DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Emergency Break: Live On Stage and In Concert

O2 Academy2 Islington
Fri, 12 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Emergency Break

Emerging from London, Emergency Break are one of the hottest bands currently on the gig circuit. Their energy, innovative ideas and showmanship create a theatrical experience they crowd will ne...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emergency Break

Venue

O2 Academy2 Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Doors open6:00 pm

