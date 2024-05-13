Top track

The Loan

Lip Critic

The Louisiana
Mon, 13 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£12.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SJM Concerts Present

Lip Critic

Plus Support

This is a 16+ event. Under 18 Accompanied by Adult.
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lip Critic

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

