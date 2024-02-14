DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Never Have I Ever & Bass Station presents
LOVE & HOUSE
Lineup:
Mr. Bobby
Shynem b2b Goonba
K-Fresh
Edwin Dieta
Agvas
Ctrl
+ B2B Finale
Free w/ RSVP:
Doors 10pm-3am
Limited amount of Bass Station Plushies will be sold for the first time at the...
