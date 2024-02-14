DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bass Station Presents Love and House

Never Have I Ever
Wed, 14 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyChicago
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Never Have I Ever & Bass Station presents

LOVE & HOUSE

Lineup:

Mr. Bobby

Shynem b2b Goonba

K-Fresh

Edwin Dieta

Agvas

Ctrl

+ B2B Finale

Free w/ RSVP:

Doors 10pm-3am

Limited amount of Bass Station Plushies will be sold for the first time at the...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Never Have I Ever
Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

