DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La vita a 30 anni

ORION LIVE CLUB
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsRoma
€12.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

👴🏻 30enni di Roma, c'è un trillo per voi!

🥳 Nella tua città ritorna il raduno di persone che come te ad un certo punto della vita ha rischiato la paralisi provando ad imitare le azioni di Holly e Benji e ha ancora in un cassetto di casa, un vecchio Nok...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ORION LIVE S.R.L..

Venue

ORION LIVE CLUB

Viale J. F. Kennedy, 52, 00043 Ciampino RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.