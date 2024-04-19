DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Reytons

Trabendo
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.60
The Reytons sont devenus l’un des groupes de rock indépendant les plus captivants du Royaume-Uni. Sorti de manière totalement indépendante, leur album ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’ s’est propulsé directement à la première place des charts anglais en janvier dern...

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.
Presented by AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Reytons

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

