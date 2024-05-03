Top track

Furor Gallico

sPAZIO211
Fri, 3 May, 9:45 pm
GigsTorino
€18.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tornano sui palchi i Furor Gallico, una delle realtà folk metal più interessanti di tutta la penisola, con il nuovo album “Future To Come” in uscita il 22 marzo 2024

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da BA City Factory

Lineup

Furor Gallico

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

