LA ÉLITE - Apretaditos tour

WURLITZER BALLROOM
Fri, 23 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€3.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Élite es un grupo que nace en Tàrrega durante el año 2015 fruto del aburrimiento y la necesidad de pasar el tiempo de forma más o menos “productiva”. Así pues, durante ese mismo verano Nil y Diosito se encierran 4 tardes en garaje y hacen su primera maq...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PPL United.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LA ÉLITE

Venue

WURLITZER BALLROOM

Calle de las Tres Cruces, 12, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

