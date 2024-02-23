DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Un Noche en Tokyo: The Y2k Party - Latin & Reggaeton Event

Fushimi
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NO BS! Just Perreo!

No lo pienses dos veces!

Follow us for MORE ! @PERREOPARRTY

THE Y2K Parrty is BACK!

Special pop up at Fushimi NYC.

Dress up in your best 1990s & 2000s fashion!

Music by:

Yyekim

LASC

Playing Throwbacks from the late 1990s & Early 2000s

This is a 21+ event (no photos of ID accepted).
Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Fushimi

311 West 43rd Street, New York City, New York 10036, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

