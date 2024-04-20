DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paint Me Crimson - Ghost Release Party

229
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A new era begins as ghouls and wolves gather to witness Paint Me Crimson unleash their debut single "Ghost over my shoulder" in the heart of London. You are invited to take part as the alternative metal quintet takes over this night that will look like no...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Paint Me Crimson.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.