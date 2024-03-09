Top track

Lacrima "la festa indie più brutta d'italia"

Hacienda
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:30 pm
PartyRoma
From €11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LACRIMA A ROMA!

Dopo il grande successo di Gennaio, abbiamo deciso di tornare in una location ancora più grande per una festa ANCORA più bella.

La festa Indie nata a Bologna arriva a Roma per un sabato in cui sicuramente ti verrà voglia di abbracciare qu...

This is a 18+ event
Coop. Società Creativa.

Venue

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

