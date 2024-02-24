Top track

Less Drama More Techno #46

Nouveau Casino
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LDMTevents présente:
LESS DRAMA MORE TECHNO #46

Notre ami Rony Golding nous a quitté il y a 1 an. En hommage nous avons décidé de reverser une partie des bénéfices de la soirée a une association qu'il chérissait : ANYWAY KÖLN [une association qui accue...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LDMT events.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ben Manson

Venue

Nouveau Casino

109 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

