PLAYGROUND pres. PHANTASY w/ EROL ALKAN + CC:DISCO! | OffWeek-end 2024

La Terrrazza
Sun, 16 Jun, 5:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
About

After the unforgettable debut of PHANTASY in Barcelona last summer, the British team led by maestro EROL ALKAN, returns to the city to celebrate with PLAYGROUND the closing party of the OFF-WEEK-END 2024. This year, Captain EROL will be joined by the Austr...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Amogin S.L..
Lineup

CC:Disco!, Erol Alkan, Martin Noise

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

