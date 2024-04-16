DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Piccioni, divulgazione scientifica, burrata, pippe ma soprattutto disagio.
Pippo Ricciardi torna con un nuovo spettacolo dal forte odore di sottobosco
"Pippo Forever" è uno show comico sperimentale elettrico. Ma di cosa parla? Boh. Sicuramente è uno show...
Tessera AICS 2023-24 obbligatoria. Dal 1 settembre 2023 è valida la nuova tessera 2023-2024 che scadrà il 31 agosto 2024. Se non sei già tesserato puoi richiedere il pre-tesseramento cliccando qui: Tessera AICS. Il costo è di 8 euro e dà diritto all'ingresso a tutti gli show di Stand Up Comedy al Locomotiv e gli altri eventi d'Italia per soci AICS.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.