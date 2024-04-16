DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pippo Ricciardi: Stand-Up Comedy a Bologna

Locomotiv Club
Tue, 16 Apr, 9:00 pm
ComedyBologna
€15
About

Piccioni, divulgazione scientifica, burrata, pippe ma soprattutto disagio.

Pippo Ricciardi torna con un nuovo spettacolo dal forte odore di sottobosco

"Pippo Forever" è uno show comico sperimentale elettrico. Ma di cosa parla? Boh. Sicuramente è uno show...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Comedy Show

Lineup

Pippo Ricciardi

Venue

Locomotiv Club

Via Sebastiano Serlio, 25/2, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

Tessera AICS 2023-24

Tessera AICS 2023-24 obbligatoria. Dal 1 settembre 2023 è valida la nuova tessera 2023-2024 che scadrà il 31 agosto 2024. Se non sei già tesserato puoi richiedere il pre-tesseramento cliccando qui: Tessera AICS. Il costo è di 8 euro e dà diritto all'ingresso a tutti gli show di Stand Up Comedy al Locomotiv e gli altri eventi d'Italia per soci AICS.

