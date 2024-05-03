DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LUCI

Kemistry
Fri, 3 May, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LUCI is coming to Kemistry Nightclub for an incredible night. Get ready to come bond with us!

For table reservations please email/text:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

(954) 297- 9255 297- 9255)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

